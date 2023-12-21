Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.42 on Monday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

