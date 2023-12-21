Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.42 on Monday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
