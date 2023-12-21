Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCOR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $66.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,494,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,893.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,494,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,999 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,893.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $327,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,619,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,482,853.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,962 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.