Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

