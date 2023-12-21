ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Stock Position Lowered by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 838,469 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

