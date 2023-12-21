ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 20,441,447 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

