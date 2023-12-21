ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 20,441,447 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.