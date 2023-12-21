ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.74

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 1603720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

