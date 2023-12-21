Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00.

Prothena Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Prothena by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prothena by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

