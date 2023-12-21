Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

