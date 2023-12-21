Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Reduced by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $370,798. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

