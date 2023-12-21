QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

