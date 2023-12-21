Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

PWR stock opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

