Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Srini Koushik Sells 9,782 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CTO Srini Koushik sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $17,020.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 793,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Srini Koushik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $352.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RXT
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rackspace Technology
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.