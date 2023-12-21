Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Srini Koushik Sells 9,782 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CTO Srini Koushik sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $17,020.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 793,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srini Koushik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $352.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

