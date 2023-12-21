Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,150 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.