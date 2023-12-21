Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,648 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $239.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

