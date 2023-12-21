Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,320 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $30,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $259,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

