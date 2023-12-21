Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.43 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

