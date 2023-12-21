Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

