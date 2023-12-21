Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

