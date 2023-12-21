Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $9.18

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.55. Redfin shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,207,881 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,714 shares of company stock valued at $641,975. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Redfin by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

