Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $400.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

