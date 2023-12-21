Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.73.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $221.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

