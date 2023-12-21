Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNSO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Trading Up 3.0 %

MNSO stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.