Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $419.45 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.27. The stock has a market cap of $393.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

