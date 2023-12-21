Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,608 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Price Performance

TDW opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

