Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $551.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.53 and its 200 day moving average is $471.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

