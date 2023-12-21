Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 146.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $2,744,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $309.50 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

