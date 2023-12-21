Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.