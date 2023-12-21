Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Medpace by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Medpace by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $303.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.31 and its 200-day moving average is $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $310.94.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

