Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

