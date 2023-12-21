Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,244 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $54.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

