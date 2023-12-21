Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.90%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

