Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 2.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $46.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

