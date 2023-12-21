Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

