Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $851,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

