Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $879,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 237.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $292.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $298.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

