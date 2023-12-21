Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 157.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.08. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

