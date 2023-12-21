Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 135,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

