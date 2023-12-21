Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $884,000 in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,801,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $54.29.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

See Also

