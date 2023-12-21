Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $9.42 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

