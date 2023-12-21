Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,390 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 451,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,747 shares of company stock worth $1,258,021. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:OII opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

