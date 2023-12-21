Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 406,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VCSH opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
