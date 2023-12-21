Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 406,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.