Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.21 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,642 shares of company stock valued at $19,535,942 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

