Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,394 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 377,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $670,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $102.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

