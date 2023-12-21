Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 658.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 133,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 115,650 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

