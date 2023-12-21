Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,621,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE:DAC opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

