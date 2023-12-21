Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 98 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

IBM opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

