Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

