Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $273.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $199.16 and a 52 week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

