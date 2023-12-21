Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

AMAT stock opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.