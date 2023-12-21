Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

